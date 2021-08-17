Republican Doug Ose drops out of Newsom recall race for governor, citing heart attack

Doug Ose

Republican gubernatorial recall candidate Doug Ose announced Tuesday that he is dropping out of the race to be governor, following a heart attack.

Ose was one of 46 candidates whose names will appear on the ballot to determine whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled, and if so, who will replace him. Ballots are currently going out to voters in the mail.

Ose, a farmer and former Republican congressman, said that he was treated for a heart attack Sunday evening.

“While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what it is: My campaign for governor is over,” Ose wrote in a statement shared via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Ose was set to appear Tuesday evening at a debate sponsored by The Sacramento Press Club, The Sacramento Bee and Capital Public Radio. Fellow Republicans Kevin Kiley, Kevin Faulconer and John Cox are still set to appear at that event. Capital Public Radio plans to broadcast the debate at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ose represented the Sacramento area in Congress from 1999 to 2005.

Though he has withdrawn from consideration, Ose’s name will still appear on the 2021 recall election ballot.

Ose said in a statement that he remains committed to supporting the recall effort against Newsom.

“I continue to encourage voters to vote YES on question one to put an end to the current reign of corruption and hypocrisy,” Ose wrote in the statement.