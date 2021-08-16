Driver points gun at woman in Safeway parking spot clash, California cops say

Menlo Park police said a man pointed a gun at a woman at a Safeway parking lot after she asked him to move his car because he took up two spaces. The Wichita Eagle

A dispute in the Safeway parking lot turned extreme when a driver ended up pointing a gun at a woman, according to California authorities.

Menlo Park police said they responded to a report Sunday morning of a man who pointed a gun at another person and arrested Barton Karl Lunsford, 58, of Mountain View on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm and making threats, according to a news release. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.

A woman told police she asked Lunsford to move his car because he was taking up two parking spaces and Lunsford pointed a handgun at her and told her to leave, the news release said.

The woman left and reported the incident to the police, officials said.

Police said they found the car matching the description given by the woman and found Lunsford in his car with a loaded handgun in the passenger seat. One officer recovered the gun, which was unregistered, while another spoke to Lunsford through the window, police said.

