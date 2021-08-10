Carlos Santana’s modern home with San Francisco Bay, city views for sale. Take a look

The private contemporary retreat of musician Carlos Santana in Tiburon, California — with sweeping views of San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, the city and Angel Island — is for sale for $5.77 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

“The modern style reflects a forward-thinking design approach offering a fabulous floor plan with clean lines and quality craftsmanship,” according to the official property listing.

The listing says the 3,785-square-foot, split-level home at 21 Tara Hill Road is “a rare opportunity.”

“This residence is in one of Tiburon’s most exclusive locations providing both privacy and world class views, matched by the talent of its celebrated owner, philanthropic leader and musical genius,” Compass listing agent Shana Rohde Lynch said in an email response.

The four-bedroom, four-bath residence opens into an entryway built with no angles under an “acoustical dome.” The house unfolds to showcase main living spaces with hardwood floors and walls of windows with postcard views. The main-level primary suite offers “inspiring water views,” the listing states.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The .87-acre grounds offer multiple areas for entertaining. A motor court can accommodate multiple vehicles in addition to a two-car garage.

The home last sold in 2002 for $1.658 million, according to public records.

Santana, 74, has been busy with real estate deals lately. The Sacramento Bee reported in July that the legendary guitarist’s elegant Hawaiian vacation home in Kauai hit the the market for $12.9 million. He also recently bought a larger residence four miles away from the Kauai retreat for $20.5 million.