Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores’ ex-girlfriend says she was barred from his father’s backyard

Paul Flores appears in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, during the second day of his preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A former girlfriend of the man accused of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart says she remembers being shooed away from a backyard where investigators say Smart’s remains were buried at the time.

The woman, identified as Angie Doe, testified in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday that she attempted to pick an avocado from the backyard of the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, and was abruptly told by both Flores men to get out.

Witness testimony continued Tuesday in the month-long preliminary hearing in the case against Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

Tuesday marks the sixth day of testimony in the evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, which was originally expected to last about 12 days. Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen said last week that it’s likely to proceed through August.

Late last week, the defense posed questions about “other suspects” in the case, including convicted murderer Scott Peterson, who the defense claims could testify in the case. Prosecutors say Peterson was long ago ruled out as a suspect in the Smart case.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole spent most of the day Monday on the stand discussing the lengths he and past investigators went to eliminate other possible suspects.

Prior to Paul Flores’ arrest, the Sheriff’s Office made public statements that he is “the only suspect” in Smart’s disappearance.

The preliminary hearing is not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices and photographing or recording witnesses in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened so far in Tuesday’s hearing. This article will be updated throughout the day.

Robert Sanger appears in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The defense attorney is representing Paul Flores, who is accused of murdering missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

10:45 a.m.: Former friend of Paul Flores testifies

One of Paul Flores’ former friends, Jeromy Moon, who is a year younger that the San Pedro man. He was attending Arroyo Grande High School when Smart went missing on May 24, 1996.

Moon testified on the stand Tuesday that he did not remember much about the days following Smart’s disappearance.

However, he testified that on May 26, 1996, he met with Flores at about 8 p.m. and noticed the black eye.

When Moon asked Flores about the injury, “His response was he woke up with it,” Moon said.

The next day, Moon recalled, he, Flores and two other people played a game of basketball at a local elementary school.

Moon said he didn’t remember whether Flores was hit in the face during the game, as Flores would tell investigators looking for evidence in the Smart missing person case.

After being provided a copy of his statement to a San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office investigator from the time, Moon said, “No, he did not get hit in the face.”

Under cross examination, Moon was asked by defense attorney Robert Sanger whether anyone was “throwing elbows” during the game.

“Elbows get thrown up, and people get hit, right?” Sanger asked. “How do you know he didn’t get hit in the face?”

“I don’t remember him getting hit in the face,” Moon replied.

“Exactly,” Sanger said.

The attorney asked Moon about his cooperation with investigators, including as recently as June in preparation for his testimony.

“If I knew there was wrongdoing ... I had zero problems telling the truth,” Moon said.

1 p.m.: Former girlfriend recalls incident in Ruben Flores’ backyard

On Monday, attorneys for both sides discussed the expected testimony of Angie Doe — her full name was not published in court documents or mentioned in court — who was Paul Flores’ girlfriend for approximately two years from 2003 to 2005, according to an unsealed prosecution statement of the case.

She was expected to take the stand Monday afternoon, but did not take the stand until Tuesday.

The woman previously told investigators she moved in with Flores in Lawndale after they met at a bar when she was 21 years old and he was 28, according to the unsealed documents.

The woman told investigators of one incident where she and Flores were “rough-housing” and he took it too far and “snapped,” according to the unsealed documents. In that incident, he held a butter knife to her throat, she told investigators.

The woman had also told investigators of a time when the couple passed a Kristin Smart billboard in Arroyo Grande and she asked Flores about the sign. He responded, “Oh, just some girl who went missing,” she said, and never mentioned any involvement.

Following argument on Monday, van Rooyen said he would allow Angie Doe to testify but would limit her testimony to her experience in Ruben Flores’ backyard.

Van Rooyen said that the other information she told investigators would only speak to Flores’ character and not be useful for the purposes of a preliminary hearing.

Angie Doe took the stand roughly an hour before the lunch recess Tuesday, and recounted staying with Paul Flores at the home of his mother, Susan Flores, in the Village of Arroyo Grande. During the two-day visit, the couple also visited Ruben Flores’ house at 710 White Court in Arroyo Grande.

She said that, at some point, she took a stroll through the backyard “just to look around.”

When she was standing just a couple feet away from the avocado trees, she testified, both Paul and Ruben Flores began telling her to leave the backyard.

“I don’t remember if it was Mr. Flores or Ruben, but they redirected me away from the avocado trees,” Angie Doe said. “They told me to come around (the house) and get away from that area.”

Asked for elaboration on Paul Flores’ reaction, she said, “He just wanted me to get away from the (avocado) trees.”

Under cross examination, Angie Doe told Sanger that she spoke to Chris Lambert, whose podcast “Your Own Backyard” explores the Smart case, as well as Dennis Mahon, a longtime Smart family advocate who ran a website called Son of Susan.

Angie Doe said that after Paul Flores and she broke up and she learned of the Smart case, she emailed the Son of Susan website and was contacted by Mahon about a year later.

She said she was first interviewed by law enforcement in February.

Asked if she was aware of Kristin Smart while dating Paul Flores, she said, “No.”

The woman is expected to resume testimony after the lunch recess.

1:15 p.m.: Defense motions to recuse SLO County DA over purple ties

Before the beginning of testimony Tuesday, Sanger asked Cole, the lead investigator in the Smart case, to explain why he was wearing a purple tie, as he has every day of the preliminary hearing.

Sanger asked whether the purple tie — deputy district attorney Christopher Peuvrelle has also been wearing ties containing purple —was meant to show solidarity with the Smart family.

“It’s more for Kristin Smart,” Cole said. “I believe it was her favorite color.”

Some members of the Smart family have also worn purple shirts and several have been wearing pinkish purple face masks in the audience.

The prosecution’s witness files are also kept in purple folders stacked upon the attorney’s table.

But Cole denied that the color coordination was the part of some larger effort.

Van Rooyen noted that he was wearing a purple tie Tuesday morning.

Later in the morning session, Sanger made an oral motion to recuse the county District Attorney’s Office, arguing it was “absolutely inappropriate” for investigators and prosecutors to side with the Smart family in that way given they’re supposed to be independent.

“I can’t believe that they’d do that in this case,” Sanger said, noting that “this kind of prejudice (against Paul Flores) is what brought us here.”

“This is just what we’re not supposed to have ... (prosecutors) on a mission to convict somebody,” Sanger said.

Citing a recent case involving Black Lives Matter protesters in which the District Attorney’s Office was disqualified from prosecuting, Sanger said the biased conduct by prosecutors against his client is similar.

Van Rooyen ruled that a hearing would not be held until Sanger submits a formal written motion.

Kristin Smart murder case at a glance

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, who lives in Arroyo Grande, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Testimony in the preliminary hearing began Aug. 2 with Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise, and continued through Aug. 3 with several former Cal Poly students who lived with Smart at the university’s Muir Hall or attended a house party with her in the hours before she vanished.

Aug. 4. featured legal arguments over admitting a booking photo that showed Paul Flores with a black eye days after Smart’s disappearance. The retired Cal Poly police detective who was the first to interview Flores, Lawrence Kennedy, also recounted his investigation.

Van Rooyen also unsealed a defense motion to suppress evidence that speculates about other people the defense says should have been investigated and reveals a few new details about searches conducted by law enforcement in the case over more than two decades.

Smart’s friend and next-door neighbor in Muir Hall testified on Aug. 5 about going out to a house gathering earlier in the evening of Smart’s disappearance. She recalled splitting up with the then-sober Smart, who wanted to go to a house party on Crandall Way.

The woman described how she and other dorm mates called in a missing person’s report to Cal Poly police, whose investigation she criticized.

On Aug. 9, the defense spent the day questioning Cole about several men the defense says should have been investigated as suspects. The Sheriff’s Office detective testified that leads into other suspects either went nowhere or were ruled out.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.