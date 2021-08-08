Containment on California’s River Fire rises as firefighters continue to mop up hot spots

More from the series California Wildfires The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Dixie Fire, River Fire, Tamarack Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more. Expand All

Crews continue to make progress on containing the River Fire and total acreage burned remained unchanged.

Officials with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said in a Sunday morning update that containment has increased to 62% on the 2,600-acre fire, up from 48% on Saturday. The blaze started Wednesday near the Bear River Campground.

The number of structures destroyed or damaged hasn’t changed since Saturday, and damage assessment teams are still evaluating areas of the fire. Cal Fire said full containment of the River Fire is expected by Friday.

“Ground resources and crews will continue tactical patrols around all areas of the fire while mopping up remaining hot spots,” officials said in the Sunday update.

Residents are now able to repopulate most areas as evacuations have been scaled back. All evacuation warnings in Placer and Nevada counties have been lifted.

In Nevada County, evacuation orders are still in place for the areas of Mount Olive, Dog Bar Road, Mount Olive Road and Sierra Knoll Estates. Orders remain in Placer County for the areas near the Bear River, including Campbell Creek, Bear View Drive and parts of Hillcrest Boulevard.

Residents of Placer County seeking shelter are now being asked to call 211, Cal Fire officials said. Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Road, is still an evacuation center for Nevada County residents.

Several roadblocks near the blaze have also changed, allowing more residents to return home.

The melted metal from a pickup truck’s rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The fire broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings.. Elias Funez The (Grass Valley) Union via AP

Areas west of Aspen Gold and Silver Leaf drives are open, but those two streets are still closed. Mount Olive Road is open to through traffic, but Taylor Crossing Road, Clydesdale Road, Mountain Lion Road, Last Mile Drive, Deer Hollow Way, Ladera Lane and Meyer Road remain closed.

The River Fire spread quickly Wednesday, burning up to 1,400 acres within hours. The blaze destroyed several homes and numerous vehicles, especially in the Chicago Park area.

Two civilians and one firefighter have been injured. The number of personnel assigned has decreased to 523 from 744 on Saturday.