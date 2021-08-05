Photos show the devastation from the Dixie Fire and River Fire in Northern California

Cal Fire says the raging Dixie Fire, which swept through a tiny Northern California mountain town on Wednesday evening, is now the sixth-largest in state history.
The 3-week-old Dixie Fire had blackened territory bigger than the city of Los Angeles by Thursday, stretching over 504 square miles.
It had already burned dozens of homes before it made a new run Wednesday evening, tearing through the historic town of Greenville.
The images from the fire are gut-wretching, showing how much the town of about 1,000 residents was affected. Images also show the escape made by residents of Chester on the other side of Lake Almanor.
Closer to Sacramento, the River Fire has burned at least 50 homes in near Colfax in Placer and Nevada counties. Photos show how firefighters worked fast and aggressively to keep the fire from laying siege to homes in the Sierra foothills.
Greenville after the Dixie Fire
Dixie Fire bears down on Chester
River Fire’s destruction near Colfax
