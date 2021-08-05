Photos show the devastation from the Dixie Fire and River Fire in Northern California

Cal Fire says the raging Dixie Fire, which swept through a tiny Northern California mountain town on Wednesday evening, is now the sixth-largest in state history.

The 3-week-old Dixie Fire had blackened territory bigger than the city of Los Angeles by Thursday, stretching over 504 square miles.

It had already burned dozens of homes before it made a new run Wednesday evening, tearing through the historic town of Greenville.

The images from the fire are gut-wretching, showing how much the town of about 1,000 residents was affected. Images also show the escape made by residents of Chester on the other side of Lake Almanor.

Closer to Sacramento, the River Fire has burned at least 50 homes in near Colfax in Placer and Nevada counties. Photos show how firefighters worked fast and aggressively to keep the fire from laying siege to homes in the Sierra foothills.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Greenville after the Dixie Fire

A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Operations Chief Jay Walter passes the historic Sierra Lodge as the Dixie Fire burns through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A street sign stands in central Greenville as the Dixie Fire tears through Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in the community. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it tears through the Greenville community in Plumas County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A utility pole burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Battalion Chief Sergio Mora watches as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Flames consume a home on Highway 89 as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A home and trees burn as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Buildings burn as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Flames consume buildings as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A home and trees burn as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it tears through the Greenville community in Plumas County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Operations Chief Jay Walter moves a light post that was blocking Highway 89 as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community in Plumas County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Dixie Fire bears down on Chester

Flames leap above a fire vehicle on Highway 89 as the Dixie Fire burns towards Chester, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region is under red flag fire warnings due to dry, windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Firefighters engage in structure defense as the Dixie Fire burns in Chester, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region is under red flag fire warnings due to dry, windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Inmate firefighters prep a home by moving combustible items as the Dixie Fire burns in Chester, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region is under red flag fire warnings due to dry, windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Flames consume vehicles in a wrecking yard as the Dixie Fire burns in Chester, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The region is under red flag fire warnings due to dry, windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Hunter McKee hugs Dawn Garofalo after helping her evacuate her horses to the edge of Lake Almanor as the Dixie Fire approaches Chester, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. At right, resident Troy Dunker watches smoke billow from the fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

Dawn Garofalo settles her horses in a temporary enclosure on the shore of Lake Almanor as the Dixie Fire approaches Chester, Calif, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Garofalo, whose pickup truck has mechanical problems, planned to ride out the fire on the edge of the lake. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger AP

River Fire’s destruction near Colfax

A melted car stands on the rubble of a burned down home during the River Fire on Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Rubble from a home lay on the ground during the River Fire on Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A set of melted cars stand on the rubble of a burned down home during the River Fire on Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A set of melted cars stand on the rubble of a burned down home during the River Fire on Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A near empty pool stands after being burned in the River Fire on Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

A fire burns at the remnants of a house during the River Fire on Mount Olive Road in Chicago Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Ophir Hill volunteer firefighter Brian Harms works with a chainsaw to clear fuel from alongside Highway 174 while fighting the River Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Cal Fire personnel try to contain the River Fire as it burns off Tokayana Way east of Bear River Park and Campground near Colfax on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Placer County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Ophir Hill volunteer firefighter Brian Harms works with a chainsaw to clear fuel from alongside Highway 174 while fighting the River Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

A backyard in the Chicago Park area west of Colfax, California, is seen burned by the River Fire, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sam Stanton sstanton@sacbee.com

A man quickly leaves after checking the situation of a fully involved house burning on the 16000 block of Mount Olive Road during the River Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The River Fire burns a property off Highway 174 on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada and Placer counties. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The River Fire burns property and homes Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chicago Park, Nevada County Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The River Fire burns a car off Mount Olive Road on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Personnel with the Tahoe Hotshots Region 5, U. S. Forest Service, try to save property off Mount Olive Road as the River Fire burns Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

A fully involved house burns on the 16000 block of Mount Olive Road during the River Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

A fully involved house burns on the 16000 block of Mount Olive Road during the River Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com