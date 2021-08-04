Clos Pepe Vineyards with stunning villa near Santa Barbara for sale for $9.75 million

The award-winning Clos Pepe Vineyards in Lompoc, a beautiful 7,336-square-foot estate and 40-acre plot of land, is on the market for $9.75 million.

The vineyard, whose 2019 Beau Marchais was named best pinot noir of the year by Robb’s Report, sits near the middle of the Santa Rita Hills Appellation in Santa Barbara County on Highway 246 along the California coast.

“Fertile soils bathed in cool ocean breezes and frequent morning fogs combined with abundant sunshine nurture Clos Pepe’s acres of grape vines to source award winning Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines,” according to the listing.

The two-story, Tuscan-style villa on the property features panoramic views of the vineyards and rolling hills. The luxurious villa has four en-suit bedrooms and a total of seven baths. There are three powder rooms, a temperature-controlled wine storage room and a kitchen with a center island, breakfast nook and butler’s pantry.

The formal entry to the villa leads to a library/office and a spacious living room with soaring ceilings and travertine floors. The dining room can seat 20 guests. The upstairs family room and bar offers views of ground-level patios, a lap pool, grill area and wood burning pizza .

Also on the property is a two-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home, equipment storage building and an orchard with 500 Tuscan olive trees.

Stephen and Cathy Pepe bought the place in 1994, harvesting their first grape crop n 1998, according to the Santa Ynez Valley Times. That year, they also planted a 29-acre vineyard.

Napa Valley-based producer Walt Wines signed a 15-year lease in 2015 and took over temporary rights to the grape lineage under the Walt label, the Valley Times reported. The Pepes have retired.

Bob Jennings of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent.