Kristin Smart hearing: Prosecution, defense debate photo of Paul Flores with black eye

A retired Cal Poly police detective testified in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday morning that Paul Flores had a black eye when he interviewed him three days after the disappearance of university student Kristin Smart.

The investigator’s testimony comes after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen initially would not allow into evidence a 1996 booking photo of Flores that showed the black eye — due to a lack of foundation and chain of custody issues.

Witness testimony resumed Wednesday morning in the preliminary hearing in the case of Smart, who was allegedly murdered more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person to see the 19-year-old Smart alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996. He is accused of raping or attempting to rape Smart in his dorm room before killing her.

Smart’s body has never been found, but investigators believe it was buried at the Arroyo Grande home of Paul Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and “recently” moved, according to a San Luis Obispo County probation report.

Wednesday marks the third day of testimony in an evidentiary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores that’s expected to last at least 12 days.

So far, the prosecution has laid out its case against the father-and-son co-defendants in a mostly linear fashion.

Testimony began Monday with Smart’s parents, Stan and Denise, and continued through Tuesday with several former Cal Poly students who lived with Smart at Cal Poly’s Muir Hall or attended a house party with her in the hours before she vanished.

Testimony over the last two days has shown that investigators were still interviewing witnesses in early July.

Proceedings are not being live-streamed and media in attendance are under strict rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices and photographing or recording witnesses in the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened Wednesday during the preliminary hearing. This story will be updated throughout the day as the proceedings continue, so check back often.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, left, talks to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole during a Aug. 3, 2021, preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, accused of murdering and concealing the body of missing Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

10:40 a.m.: Lawyers debate booking photo of Paul Flores with black eye

Testimony ended Tuesday with San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office Det. Clint Cole, who testified that a booking photo taken of Flores when he was arrested on a warrant for driving on a suspended license on May 27, 1996, was not kept by the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

On Wednesday, that photo was the first topic of consideration.

A version of the photo has long been held as evidence by the Sheriff’s Office, but the quality is poor and can not be enhanced to properly show Flores’ black eye.

As a result, Cole obtained a negative of the photo from Jim Murphy, the Smart family’s civil attorney, who kept the negative as part of a civil wrongful death lawsuit, Cole testified.

Van Rooyen initially would not admit the prosecution’s copy of the photo because it could not be verified as authentic, but said the prosecution could provide witnesses to attest that the prosecution’s photo shows how Flores appeared on May 27, 1996.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle then called Lawrence Kennedy, the now-retired Cal Poly campus police detective who initially investigated Smart’s missing person’s case.

On Wednesday, Kennedy said that when he first interviewed Flores on May 27, 1996, he had discoloring under his right eye. Kennedy also interviewed Flores’ roommate, who said that Flores had the black eye when the two had dinner on May 25, 1996.

Van Rooyen then accepted the prosecution’s photo into evidence.

Prosecutors are expected to play audio of Flores’ interview with Kennedy for van Rooyen.

In addition, defense attorneys are expected to cross-examine Kennedy.

Attorneys Robert Sanger and Sara Sanger are representing Paul Flores, while attorney Harold Mesick is representing Ruben Flores.

Oceano resident Scott Millar posted a Kristin Smart billboard at the corner of Highway 1 and Halcyon Road in 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Paul Flores, father accused of killing Cal Poly student, hiding body

After a decades-long investigation, Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance on April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges against the men the following day.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. Ruben Flores, who lives in Arroyo Grande, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Paul Flores and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul Flores remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he’s being held without bail for the remainder of proceedings.

Ruben Flores was released from County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

Ruben Flores remains out of custody.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.