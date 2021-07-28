Elizabeth Warren calls on Californians to ‘vote no’ on Newsom recall in new ad

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren discusses plan to tax the wealthiest Americans in 2019. Warren is featured in a new anti-recall ad from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s committee.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is featured in a new ad warning Californians to vote “no” in the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Warren, a former Democratic presidential candidate and a leading progressive in Congress, will be rotated into the Newsom campaign’s multi-million dollar, week to week TV and digital ad buy starting Wednesday evening, and will be the main TV and digital ad content for the time being, said campaign spokesman Nathan Click.

AdImpact reported Tuesday that Newsom has launched new broadcast, cable, and radio flights from Aug. 2 to Sep. 13, totaling $8.64 million.

“Here’s the deal with the recall of Gavin Newsom,” Warren says in the 30-second spot. “We’ve seen Trump Republicans across the country attacking election results and the right to vote. Now, they’re coming to grab power in California, abusing the recall process and costing taxpayers millions.”

“Vote ‘no’ to protect California and our Democracy. Stop the Republican recall,” she says in the ad.

Warren won 13.18% of the votes in the 2020 California Democratic presidential primary, coming in third behind Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Her appearance in ads for Newsom come a day after a new poll found likely voters were virtually split on recalling the first-term governor.

A new Berkeley IGS/Los Angeles Times poll found 47% of likely voters would vote “yes” in the recall, while 50% would vote “no.” The recall election is scheduled for Sept. 14, and all registered California voters will receive mail-in ballots by Aug. 16.