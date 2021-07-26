Man arrested after suspected kidnapping near Los Angeles

A man seen carrying an unconscious woman into a white van and driving away has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

The woman had just left a bar in West Hollywood when witnesses saw a man with gray hair carry her into a 1997 Dodge Ram around 2 a.m. Friday, said sheriff's Lt. Jose Aguirre.

As the van pulled away, a witness flagged down a passing sheriff's patrol car and reported what he had seen, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When the patrol car began following the Dodge, the driver parked the van and walked away, officials said.

The woman was found disoriented but not hurt inside the van.

A few hours later deputies arrested the 50-year-old suspect on suspicion of felony kidnapping, Aguirre said.

He was released Saturday morning on $100,000 bail, the Times reported.

The incident remains under investigation.