California Step onto 30-acre property with sprawling Tahoe home, yacht for sale for $8.6 million July 19, 2021 04:45 PM

A secluded 30-acre estate for sale in Lake Tahoe, California, comes with 40-foot yacht and boat slip lease for $8.6 million. The Bear Paw Lodge is one of the largest privately held parcels available. It's located in Tahoe City