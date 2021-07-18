Two arrested after three shot, stabbed with swords at California pigeon race

Two Fresno-area suspects were arrested last week after three people were shot and stabbed at a Sutter County pigeon racing event, according to law enforcement.

In a news release, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said that three people were hurt July 10 while at a pigeon race near Acacia Street and Del Monte Avenue in Robbins.

Deputies received reports at 2:53 p.m. of gunshot victims who were leaving the area on their own and headed to the hospital, but eventually had to stop and call 911 for assistance. Four vehicles had pulled up to the event and several people got out armed with pistols and swords, which they used to attack the victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One person was shot in the foot, another was shot in the thigh and a third was stabbed in the neck and shot several times. The first two were taken to UC Davis Medical Center and have since been released, while the latter was taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital and later transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The victims are all between 34 and 39 years old.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that the attack stemmed from a dispute that happened a few weeks prior at a previous pigeon racing event.

After deputies arrived at the scene of the attack, one suspect was identified as Karanjeet Singh, 21, a resident of Selma in Fresno County. A search warrant and an arrest warrant were served at Singh’s home on July 11, and he was taken into custody without incident. He appeared in court July 13 and is being held on a $1 million bail. His next court appearance is set for Wednesday. He faces charges for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, among others.

On July 14, Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem, 22, was arrested in connection with the attack. He faces, among other charges, a charge of attempted murder. He was being held on a $250,000 bail. As of Sunday afternoon, he was no longer in Sutter County custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said that more suspects have been identified and more arrests will be forthcoming. In total, two residential search warrants and five vehicular search warrants have been served during the course of the investigation.

“This is a complex investigation and my staff have been working non-stop to help bring resolution to the incident,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to put the pieces together and build a solid case.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information into the incident to call 530-822-2310.