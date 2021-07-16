Drab sofa, two trash bags worth of beer cans found abandoned in California mountains

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area rangers found a six-piece sectional couch overlooking the Pacific Ocean. NPS Photos / Denise Foerster and Preston DeCorte

Someone used the California mountains as their own living room, and park rangers aren’t having it.

Rangers at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area found a six-piece sectional couch set up with a nice view of the Pacific Ocean, officials said Friday.

“To the folks who left the six-piece sectional sofa set up with a view overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Deer Creek: This land IS your land (but it’s not your living room),” park rangers said on Facebook. “It’s a living space for all wildlife and visiting people.”

Five federal employees used their muscles, hand carts and two trucks to haul the huge sofa off National Park Service property.

Whoever left the couch behind also left enough trash to fill several garbage bags, rangers said.

“The cigarette butts, beer cans and bottles that were strewn around were enough to fill two garbage bags, too,” rangers said. “Please consider your actions and don’t litter! This was a waste of resources and time.”

Some commenters said they have seen people doing something similar for photo shoots.

“Well if I see photos on (Facebook) of the shoot you know who to bill for hard work,” one person said. “People can be so inconsiderate.”

Others said leaving the couch and litter in the middle of the wilderness showed how little people think about wildlife in the area.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area has more than 500 miles of public trails and has 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and mountain range, according to the National Park Service.

It’s home to 1,000 plant species and hundreds of species of animals, including bobcats, coyotes and mountain lions.