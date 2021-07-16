Man who tried to enter federal building with guns is charged

A man arrested while trying to enter a Los Angeles federal building while wearing body armor and carrying three guns faces a weapons charge, prosecutors said Thursday.

Erik Christopher Younggren was charged with attempted possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facility, a misdemeanor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

It wasn't immediately known if the 34-year-old has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was still in custody and expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

Younggren was taken into custody Wednesday morning as he attempted to enter the employee parking lot at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and United States Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Younggren told a security officer that he was “a witness” who needed to enter the facility, prosecutors said. When the officer asked if he was armed, Younggren admitted to being in possession of a handgun and two rifles, according to the criminal complaint.

A search of his vehicle turned up the weapons along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors. Younggren was wearing body armor with loaded magazines and knives attached, the complaint alleges.

Younggren, of Cherry Valley in Riverside County, could face a year in federal prison if convicted of all charges.