Inmates, deputies hurt in fight at Los Angeles County jail

Two inmates and seven jail employees were hospitalized following an altercation Thursday at a Los Angeles County lockup, sheriff's officials said.

The incident at Pitchess Detention Center began when a deputy conducting a security check in a dormitory was assaulted by an inmate around 3 p.m., the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

“Multiple inmates in the dorm became involved in the altercation,” the statement said. “Deputy personnel responded to the location to prevent escalation between the inmates and restore order.”

Deputies used pepper spray to regain control.

Two inmates, six deputies and a custody assistant were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The jail remained under lockdown several hours later. The facility about an hour north of downtown Los Angeles houses male inmates.