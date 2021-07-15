See speedy, large, high-flying dolphins chase boat off California coast

Bottlenose dolphins chased after a tour boat, leaping into the air in Newport Beach, California, on July 14, 2021.

Video filmed by Erica Page of Newport Coastal Adventure shows several high-flying dolphins frolicking in the wake of the boat.

According to Newport Coastal Adventure, some of the dolphins leapt as high as 10 feet out of the water.

“These dolphins are not small by any means, in fact they are much larger than an average-sized person, weighing in at 1,300 pounds and reaching lengths of up to 12 feet long,” the company said. “To imagine that these guys are able to hurl their bodies out of the water with such effortlessness is incredible.”