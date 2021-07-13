California labor secretary overcomes unemployment complaints, will join Biden administration

California Labor Secretary Julie Su, who led the state’s unemployment agency during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the state enforce a labor law that required businesses to give employment rights to more workers, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the deputy secretary of the federal Labor Department.

Su secured confirmation on a 50-47 vote Tuesday afternoon, more than five months since her nomination to the job. No Republican senators voted to confirm Su.

Some business groups spent months urging senators to reject her appointment, citing California’s unemployment agency which has struggled to respond to an influx of calls as well as billions of dollars in fraudulent claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groups also cited Su’s support for a new California employment law known as Assembly Bill 5, contending the law has eliminated thousands of jobs in industries such as freelance writing.

California unions backed Su’s confirmation, highlighting her decades of work to protect workers from being exploited at their job. They said Su’s support for AB 5, which gave protections such as paid sick leave and overtime to many workers in the gig industry, exemplifies her as a champion for those who have traditionally been overlooked.

Democratic senators who spoke before Su’s confirmation vote echoed the calls of California labor groups.

“She has established a long and distinguished record of fighting for worker rights,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said on the floor Tuesday. “From protecting low-wage workers against abuse, Secretary Su has worked tirelessly to help people in communities who might not otherwise have access to justice.”

Prior to her appointment as California labor secretary, Su worked as California labor commissioner from 2011 to 2018. She was a civil rights lawyer for 17 years before joining California state government, helping to free more than 70 Thai garment workers from labor trafficking.

Hirono quoted an unnamed employee from the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency who said Su “remade the agency in ways that many would have thought impossible.”

Su created a team that tackled complex labor cases and made the department more efficient, Hirono said. Hirono also cited Su’s work leading California’s Employment Development Department, which adminsiters unemployment benefits.

“She has worked to address systemic shortcomings that bad actors have exploited during this pandemic,” Hirono said.

But it was Su’s work at the EDD that drew the most criticism from Republican senators when she went through a confirmation hearing in March.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, at the March hearing said Su should be held responsible for how California failed to prevent at least $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims. Senators cited how California failed to follow some safeguards, such as cross-checking Social Security numbers with prison inmate records.

“It is true that all states struggled, but California’s struggles swamp everyone. And none of their (other states’) secretaries of labor are here today seeking a promotion,” Burr said. “So, while you may not be personally responsible for every case of fraud that happened, the fraud did happen on your watch.”

Su has defended her approach, saying she has implemented a number of safeguards and reforms.

Gov. Gavin Newsom commended Su after the confirmation vote.

“Julie has been fighting for workers’ rights from California for nearly three decades. And now, as deputy secretary of labor, she will help our country build a more inclusive economy that works for all Americans as we recover from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic,” he said.

McClatchy reporter David Lightman contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.