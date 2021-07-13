15-year-old boy found with ‘ghost gun’ after crashing car into pole, California cops say

Santa Rosa police in California said they arrested a 15-year-old boy on weapons charges after he crashed a car into a pole and a ‘ghost gun’ was found inside. Santa Rosa Police Department

A teenage boy was arrested after California police said he crashed a car and a “ghost gun” was found inside.

Santa Rosa police said that on Monday, an officer saw a silver Infinity sedan “driving recklessly” and crash into a utility pole. Authorities said they found four male minors inside and an “unserialized 9mm handgun,” referred to as a “ghost gun,” as well as a replica firearm and “two extended capacity magazines.”

“Ghost guns” are unregistered and unregulated guns that are usually built in private after buying the kits or parts online, police said.

The driver of the car, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested for “carrying a concealable firearm in a vehicle,” “possession of a loaded firearm not by registered owner,” “possession of large-capacity magazine,” reckless driving and being an unlicensed driver, according to officials.

The teen wasn’t identified to the public because of his age, police said.

The other boys weren’t arrested, according to authorities.