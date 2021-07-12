See Steph Curry blend golf, shooting hoops at Tahoe event (he makes up for air ball)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took some shots on the Travis Matthew hoop in between the 17th and 18th holes at the American Century Championship on Saturday.

Sacramento Bee writer Chris Biderman captured the impromptu shooting practice on video at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.

The American Century Championship, Tahoe’s annual celebrity golf tournament showcasing the scenery and sunshine two hours east of Sacramento, took place with fans this year. It was held last summer in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic — without fans while most of the country was shut down.

That took away the atmosphere of one of the most popular celebrity golf events of the year.

“When you turn to the (left) on 17,” Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz told Biderman, who wrote about the event., “there’s nothing like it.”.

Biderman said Curry’s shot at the American Century Championship was around 30 to 35 feet from the basket.

“Longer than a usual NBA 3-pointer,” he said.