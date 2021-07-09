CDC issues guidance on masks in classrooms, but here’s what California schools will do

The CDC issued new guidance for schools on Friday, saying that vaccinated students and teachers could remain unmasked during in-person learning. But mask mandates will not be going away just yet in California schools, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In new guidance issued Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reiterated its priority that all schools return to in-person learning in the fall after more than a year of distance learning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, including children younger than 12 years old who are not yet eligible to get a shot, should continue to wear masks inside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended.

Masks are generally not recommended while outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, however unvaccinated people should consider wearing one in crowded settings or during close contact activities.

The guidance is “meant to supplement — not replace — any federal, state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules and regulations with which schools must comply,” the CDC noted. This means face coverings are still required on public transportation, such as buses, and final decisions on masks will fall to local leaders.

Health officials also recommended that all students and teachers maintain 3 feet of distance while in classrooms.

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking,” the new guidance said.

Guidelines from California health officials

In a news release directly following the CDC’s announcement, state health officials said that because California cannot ensure that 3-foot recommendation at every school, it will keep mask mandates in effect for all students and teachers, regardless of vaccination status.

The state plans to issue comprehensive guidance for school reopenings Monday, it said.

Physical distancing, CDPH officials said, would “prevent an obstacle to California’s reopening,” as many facilities do not have adequate space to ensure three feet between each student.

California also plans to continue to offer free testing through school districts. The department said California’s continued mask mandate and testing program represent the “multiple other prevention strategies” that the CDC has called for when distancing is not possible.

“Given California’s science-based approach and the fact that the state’s school facilities can’t accommodate physical distancing, we will align with the CDC by implementing multiple layers of mitigation strategies, including continued masking and robust testing capacity,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, state health chief, said in prepared remarks. “At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated — treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”

Is this a safe move? Experts split

Health experts and educators alike are split on whether the move is the safest option at this stage of the pandemic. Highly contagious coronavirus variants continue to spread across the nation, mostly infecting younger, unvaccinated people.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, told the Associated Press the updated guidance is “an important roadmap for reducing the risk of COVID-19 in schools.”

“Schools should be consistently and rigorously employing all the recommended mitigation strategies, including requiring masks in all settings where there are unvaccinated individuals present, and ensuring adequate ventilation, handwashing, and cleaning.”

The CDC also emphasized “layered prevention strategies,” especially in cases where the recommended 3-foot distance between students and teachers is difficult to maintain, or in schools with a mixture of kids who may or may not be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Science completely supports that,” Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told NBC News. “The vaccines are very effective in preventing infections, and if there is a breakthrough infection, it would not result in serious illness or hospitalization.”

More than 4 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 1 since the pandemic began, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.