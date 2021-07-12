Newsom court decision today + Kiley kicks off campaign + Garcetti tapped for ambassadorship

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) stands with supporters on the west steps of the Captiol on Saturday, July 10, 2021, to officially kick off his campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election. lsterling@sacbee.com

FIRST UP: Will Newsom get his party affiliation on the recall ballot? We’ll know today.

Attorneys for Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber appeared in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday to present their cases to Judge James P. Arguelles (the same judge, you might remember, who gave recall petitioners a signature-gathering extension last year).

Weber, in court filings, said the omission of Newsom’s party affiliation was an “unfortunate” mistake that could deprive voters of information they need.

“The Secretary of State agrees that it would be unfortunate if an error by the Govemor’s attomey had the effect of depriving voters of accurate information on the ballot regarding Govemor Newsom’s party preference,” Weber said in court documents. “If the Governor’s choice had been submitted by the statutory deadline, the Secretary of State would have had a ministerial duty to accept it, and the statute would require that his party preference appear on the ballot.”

After an hour of discussion among legal parties on Friday, Arguelles said he intends to issue a written decision today.

Recall supporters were keen on making sure Newsom doesn’t get a pass in court. Candidate Caitlyn Jenner, as well as lead proponents Orrin Heatlie and Mike Netter, filed to intervene in the case.

Speaking in Sacramento on Friday, Jenner told reporters she wants to make sure Weber doesn’t “fold” to Newsom.

“I want people to see what’s happening up here in Sacramento,” she said.

Jenner answered questions for 20 minutes following her remarks on the lawsuit, during which she said she intends to release her tax returns, per state recall rules, and that she hasn’t spoken to former President Donald Trump regarding her run.

As far as her competition, Jenner insisted she is “in the lead when it comes to question number two.”

“I have a tremendous advantage, obviously because of name recognition. I think people are learning more about me as we go through this process, about my political beliefs and how I would govern,” she said. “So honestly, I’m not concerned about the polling.”

KEVIN KILEY KICKS OFF CAMPAIGN

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley was joined by lead recall proponents Heatlie and Netter on Saturday as he gathered with supporters to officially kick off his campaign to replace Newsom in the recall election. Also joining Kiley was Republican colleague Assemblyman James Gallagher and Jonathan Zachreson, founder of Reopen California Schools.

The crowd was large and lively on the steps of the Capitol Saturday morning, despite the forecasted extreme heat wave. Supporters gathered with signs, flags and shirts in support of the 36-year-old assemblyman.

Kiley and fellow speakers spent much of the time railing against Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 policies, including his restrictions on business openings and recent decision to require masks in schools this fall.

Kiley framed the recall as a movement to reclaim power in the Golden State, and likened it to the U.S. Revolution.

“Our founders understood they had to make the case against King George... now, we too, have made our case against a single man,” Kiley said. “As the years go by, this governor may fade from memory, but the recall he inspired will always be remembered as a new birth of freedom for the state of California.”

BIDEN TAPS GARCETTI FOR AMBASSADOR TO INDIA

After months of speculation, President Joe Biden on Friday finally announced his nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India.

“I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno,” said Garcetti, who is a fourth-generation resident. “I want you to know that every day I am your mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.”

Garcetti isn’t packing his bags just yet. As the L.A. Times reports, it could be weeks or months before the U.S. Senate takes up his nomination. He is currently in his second term as mayor, having been elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017. The Los Angeles City Council has the option of appointing an interim after Garcetti’s departure, or calling a special election.

However a successor is chosen, he or she will have less than a year to govern before a new round of city elections in June 2022.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Prediction: The Los Angeles mayor’s race will get 1/1,000 the press coverage (and Twitter prognostications) of the NYC mayor’s race, despite the size of Los Angeles and its national importance.”

– Rick Hasen, UC Irvine professor of law and political science, on Twitter.

Best of The Bee

An environmental group said Friday it is suing several state agencies to block the demolition of the California Capitol annex, a warren of executive and legislative offices on the east wing of the statehouse that is scheduled to be overhauled in the next four years. via Hannah Wiley

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law legislation to send a record $123.9 billion to California schools, which will fund a new transitional kindergarten grade and more opportunities for summer and after-school teaching. via Sophia Bollag

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has indicted a Northern California man on charges of assaulting and resisting officers, physical violence and other counts in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. via Sam Stanton