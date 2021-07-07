Stunning ‘legacy estate’ lists in California for $14.8 million. Take a look inside

A legacy estate in the chic Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles has hit the market for $14.85 million.

The Spanish Gothic mansion was originally designed by architect Arthur E. Harvey in 1923 and is now owned by interior designer Brian Little and realtor Timothy Enright, Dirt reported.

“With nearly 200ft of frontage along the Wilshire Country Club Golf Course, this estate affords the most dramatic fairway views found in all the region,” the listing says. “The upper levels boast four sumptuous bedroom suites with privacy in mind, including two primary suites with arched privacy balconies, and a serene tower office with rooftop deck.”

In addition to the 8,163-square-foot main house, there is also a gate house with one bedroom and a private yard.

“Symmetry and proportion rule the grounds — each element, each sightline has been accounted for with precise design; the sparkling pool perfectly framed by palms and flanked by sunny lounge area,” the listing describes.

The listing is held by Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman along with Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Compass.