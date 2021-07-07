2 bodies found in wrecked car may be missing teens

Two bodies found Tuesday in the wreckage of an SUV that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest may be those a missing teenage couple that vanished last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies weren't immediately identified but the car matched one that was carrying Sophia Rayanne Edwards and Ethan Manzano, both 19, who were last seen on July 1 on the Angeles Crest Highway in the forest northeast of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The wrecked car was spotted about 2 p.m. hundreds of feet down the cliff from the highway several miles west of Wrightwood, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will identify the bodies, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.