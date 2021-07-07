Kiley enters recall race + Jenner files to follow Newsom in court + ‘Less lethal’ projectile bill gets committee OK

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) on the Assembly floor at the Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. dkim@sacbee.com

FIRST UP: Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is officially running in the recall election.

Kiley, R-Rocklin, had said last month that he was considering a run, but wanted voter feedback before making a decision. Apparently, he got the feedback he was looking for, and officially launched his campaign on Tuesday afternoon.

“The only reason I’m now taking this next step is because the folks who made this happen have encouraged me to do so,” Kiley told The Sacramento Bee. “They think I’d be the right person to try and bring this movement across the finish line.”

He has the endorsement of the lead recall proponent, retired Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputy Orrin Heatlie as well as a good chunk of recall supporters who had previously backed Trump cabinet member Ric Grenell. But whether Kiley can coalesce the recall supporters behind his campaign (and raise enough funds) is yet to be seen.

As a reminder, candidates have until July 16 to file the paperwork and enter the race. After that, it’s less than 60 days before voters cast their ballots. Candidates like Kevin Faulconer and John Cox have already been campaigning for months, and in some cases, garnered big contributions from prominent GOP donors.

But Republican strategist Rob Stutzman says even if there’s a slim chance of winning the governor’s seat, running in a recall race presents a low-risk opportunity for candidates like Kiley to build name recognition.

“The opportunity to run in the recall comes with very little risk for politicians who are trying to build organization and name ID beyond, in this case, an Assembly district,” he said.

“Now, in terms of how much room there is left in this field, and how late (Kiley) is to it, I think it’d be surprising at this point if he could catch up to candidates like Cox and Faulconer,” Stutzman added.

CAITLYN JENNER INTERVENING IN NEWSOM V. WEBER?

Caitlyn Jenner says she doesn’t trust Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber to mount a “robust, good-faith defense” against Gov. Gavin Newsom when the two go to court later this week in an effort to resolve a dispute over a filing error.

So she’s intervening.

Last week, Sophia Bollag reported how the filing error, made in February 2020, means Newsom may not be listed as a Democrat on recall ballots. Weber refused to correct the error, and now, the governor is taking his own appointed secretary of state to court to fix it.

Weber’s office, in a statement, said it would uphold its duties.

“The Secretary of State’s office has a ministerial duty to accept timely filed documents,” Weber’s office said last week. “Acceptance of filings beyond a deadline requires judicial resolution.”

But Jenner wasn’t placated. On Tuesday she announced that she and her campaign had filed motions in Sacramento Superior Court to “ensure the laws governing the recall election are enforced and uniformly applied.”

“Throughout his time as governor, Gavin Newsom has always believed he is above the law,” Jenner said in a statement. “We are joining as an intervening party to ensure there is transparency throughout this process and to highlight the likelihood of the Secretary of State folding to Gavin by acquiescing to his demands.”

The court date is set for Friday at 9 a.m. Newsom’s attorneys have requested a decision be made by Monday, so we could see a resolution as soon as next week.

GONZALEZ’S USE OF FORCE BILL APPROVED BY SENATE COMMITTEE

A bill authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, to set standards for “non-lethal” or “less lethal” police projectiles was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.

The legislation follows injuries seen last year during protests around police brutality and racial justice. Less-lethal projectiles like rubber bullets and bean bags were used by police forces around the country to disperse crowds. In some cases, they resulted in serious injury, including one case where a Sacramento teen suffered a broken jaw. A La Mesa woman also suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck in the forehead with a bean bag round in May 2020.

Assembly Bill 48 would set uniform, minimum standards for usage of those weapons.

The bill would prohibit any law enforcement agency from using kinetic projectiles, chemical agents and tear gas to disperse a peaceful assembly, protest or demonstration. It would also prohibit officers from aiming kinetic projectiles like rubber bullets, beanbags, and foam rounds at a person’s head, neck or other vital organs.

“There is simply no excuse for the types of serious injuries we’ve seen inflicted on peaceful protesters who are simply exercising their First Amendment rights,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

AB 48 would also require officers to be trained on the safe use of kinetic projectiles and chemical agents, and require them to issue verbal warnings and use de-escalation tactics first. Agencies would also be required to report any injuries from kinetic projectiles or chemical agents to the California Department of Justice.

The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“There are now five Kevins running in the Gavin Newsom recall (Faulconer, Kiley, Paffrath, Kaul and Abushi).”

- Rob Pyers, researcher director for the California Target Book, via twitter

Humboldt State University is on track to become the state’s third polytechnic school, thanks to an infusion of $433 million in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget. But when, and how, will the university officially gain that designation? The university is in the process of compiling a self-study to determine just that. via Andrew Sheeler

Thirty-five percent of children ages 12 to 17 in Sacramento County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. That’s below the statewide average of 40%. Why is Sacramento lagging behind in vaccinating young people against COVID-19? via Sawsan Morrar and Michael McGough

It’s been a tough year for California businesses. Here’s how some Latino business owners survived the pandemic. via Kim Bojórquez