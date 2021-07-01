See Mid-Century Modern home in S.F. with ‘most delicious’ in-law unit. Yours for $8M

A Mid-Century Modern home in San Francisco with an incredible design ancestry, insane views of the city and the bay, and a separate residence is for sale for $8 million.

The five-bedroom, four-bath Russian Hill home was built in 1961 by architect William Wurster, a native of Stockton, California, who served as dean of architecture at UC Berkeley.

The property, with a main address of 2424 Jones St., won an American Institute of Architects (AIA) award in 2007, the year when architects Elizabeth Ranieri and Byron Kuth teamed up to renovate the home and “enrich the visual connection between its interiors and the city, bay, and distant landscapes,” according to the property website.

In 2013, architect Olle Lundberg and his team upgraded the separate in-laws unit, at 45 Houston Street, into an open, modern and artistic “refuge,” the listing states.

“The end result is sublime. The relationship between the views of the bay, Alcatraz, Coit Tower, downtown and Bay Bridge and the interiors is balanced and enriching,” the property site states.

The home spans 4,885 square feet. The main entrance is down a stairway and through a courtyard zen garden that connects to a double-ceiling height living room. Light floods into the living space.

Inside, a showcase staircase offers glimpses of Coit Tower, overlooks a grand living room and leads to a kitchen/family room “where a finer grain of articulation, and a sensual material palette plays off of Wurster’s modernist vocabulary,” according to the listing.

“A palette of warm white wood floors, white tile, translucent glass, and sheer white and warm draperies creates an airy, ethereal quality,” according to the property site.

There are dramatic views from downtown to the San Francisco Bay, both from the interior of the home and its gracious patios. A tranquil primary bedroom brings more scenic views.

“It truly is an urban oasis,” listing agent Max Armour with the Compass real estate firm told the San Francisco Chronicle. “You see that in marketing, but it’s really true.”

An elevator serves all levels and allows access to “the most delicious in-law unit ever,” according to the property site. The in-law quarters has a separate entrance.

There are three separate garages on the property.