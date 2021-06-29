Bold statement. See new, modern, 3-level S.F. home on mega-lot listed at $46 million

A newly built modern home in the heart of San Francisco on a rare triple-wide lot — complete with a panoramic views and a 72-foot lap pool — has hit the market at $46 million, the most expensive residential listing in the city.

Residence 2582 in Cow Hollow, with six en-suite bedrooms and seven full baths and spanning 12,200 square feet, is a bold statement that the city’s luxury real-estate market is roaring back, as well as business, according to the listing agent, Neal Ward of Compass.

“After a very uncertain 2020, the 2021 market kicked into full steam in March in ways we have never experienced nor expected.,” he said in a statement. “What made San Francisco and Silicon Valley wonderful environments to reside in is now coming back to life after a sleepy COVID, and the pulse of the city has never felt stronger. Yes, some families and influencers have left but there is a tremendous number of new upstarts and all those around them that have been extremely successful needing homes in an area with limited geography and available properties.”

Troon Pacific developed the home at 2582 Filbert Avenue. The residence rises three levels up from a lot so large it is equivalent to 4.62 standard lots.

“Flooded with light, inspired by nature, and crafted with Troon Pacific’s unmatched expertise, Residence 2582 demonstrates the best of modern California architecture rarely seen in the heart of San Francisco,” according to the property’s official website..

The home boasts of an array of health and wellness features. A biophilic design integrates natural elements, “blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors.,” according to the property fact sheet. There’s a gym with an adjacent deck for outdoor workouts, the large lap pool and a built-in stainless steel spa. In the rear is a lush garden with stone hardscape, fire pit, lawn area, outdoor kitchen, and tall evergreen perimeter planting

Luxury amenities abound, such as a 19-foot tall motorized entry door, which fully slides away to a two-story open atrium with a 30-foot long split face stone feature wall, a floating glass staircase and indoor reflecting pools, a high-speed elevator, three indoor fireplaces (including one indoor-outdoor) plus two outdoor fire pits and QuietRock used in select locations to dampen sound.

Technology? Definitely. State of the art systems empower the home to establish and maintain security, conserve energy, and “deliver a seamless living experience in every room,” the listing says. Those systems include a biometric entry and iPad controls throughout house; a private movie theater equipped with complete surround sound system; a Tesla Powerwall and Gateway battery backup to keep all major systems; a smart mirror in the primary bath; and hydronic radiant heating with separate zones for every major room.

And, the building is heavily designed toward sustainability. As a pre-certified LEED Platinum home, it performs 56 percent better in energy consumption than comparable Title 24 buildings throughout California, the fact sheet states. The mansion is built with “environmentally responsible and healthy materials used to mitigate Red List chemicals and other toxins and a leak detection system for plumbing/piping and smart drip irrigation that limits water during rainy periods.”

The architecture of Residence 2582 is beautiful, clean and expansive.

“Soaring ceilings and cascading daylight impart a weightless flow from room to room,” the property fact sheet states. “A tastefully restrained palette curated with natural materials such as wood, hand-textured stone, and artisan cast glass expertly marries with sophisticated finishes such as custom cabinetry and paneling, bronze mirrors, and blackened steel to deliver a refined aesthetic.”

The primary levels offer postcard vistas of the bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Alcatraz. Large terraces extend off each floor and an outdoor garden oasis comes with cooking space and entertainment areas. On the roof, an outdoor lounge with a fire pit features an immersive view.

There’s a three-car garage, as well.