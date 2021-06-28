Update: 3 hurt in DUI crash at Ceres gas station as car coming off Hwy 99 plows into pump

Two small children and a woman suspected of driving under the influence suffered only minor injuries in a fiery crash into a Ceres gas station pump Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A dramatic surveillance video clip shows a 2010 Nissan sedan hitting at full speed a pump at the Shell station at 3021 Fourth St. after coming off Highway 99. A woman walking in the direction of the car sees it approaching and runs out of the way.

People filling the tank of an SUV at the adjacent pump have no time to do more than press themselves against their vehicle. They appear to barely escape being hit. Adults quickly pull children from the SUV and move them away from the burning car.

In the Nissan were driver Isabel Zepeda, 23, 4-year-old Cristo Contreras of Modesto and 5-year-old Azarih Contreras, all of Modesto.

Zepeda was driving north on Highway 99 when she veered off the road, striking a metal construction sign on her way toward the gas station, CHP spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said.

Though it’s not clear in the video, her Nissan struck an occupied 2012 Kia sedan on the Shell property, Olsen said. The Kia has minor damage, and its driver, Sandra Garcia, 34, of Ceres, was unhurt, he said.

Olsen said Zepeda was taken to Doctors Medical Center with minor injuries: abdominal pain and leg abrasions. Both children were riding in the back seat. The little boy, Cristo, was taken to Doctors for treatment of a small abrasion to his head, Olsen said. The little girl, Azarih, also was taken to DMC for abrasions to her neck and chest.

In a Facebook post, the Ceres Fire Department reported that an engine crew and battalion chief were joined at the scene by a Modesto Fire truck crew in responding to the crash. “Initial reports were that a car and gas pump were on fire and people were trapped in the car,” the Facebook post says, adding that the incident was upgraded to a potential structure fire.

“Fortunately ... the gasoline pump safety systems engaged, and the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to nearby cars and buildings,” the post continues. “... Crews prevented gasoline, oil, and other fluids from entering the storm drain system.”

Because the crash caused injuries, Zepeda faces felony DUI charges, Olsen said.