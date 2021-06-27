California

One man killed and two others injured in off-highway vehicle accident at Oceano Dunes

Vehicles are allowed on the area along the beach south of Grand Avenue in Grover Beach in Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes SVRA.
One man died and two other men were injured in an off-highway vehicle accident at the Oceano Dunes on Saturday afternoon, according to California State Parks.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at Sand Highway 22 in a 20-foot dune, park rangers said.

State park rangers and state park lifeguards found the three men, all about 30 years old: one died, one was transported by helicopter to a hospital and one was transported by ambulance, according to a news release.

The vehicle was privately owned, park rangers said, and an investigation is ongoing.

