California

Bear shot in encounter at California home is euthanized. Tahoe resident acted in self-defense

A bear was euthanized after being shot and seriously wounded during an encounter with a resident who acted in self-defense at a Northern California home, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. to Meyers, near South Lake Tahoe, on reports of a bear threatening a residence.

A person there said they were attacked inside the home and shot the bear out of self-defense. The bear then fled the area, bleeding.

Responding deputies didn’t find the bear, but notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of the incident. With the last known location of the bear, Fish and Wildlife agents tracked it down Friday morning and, discovering that it was “gravely wounded,” euthanized it.

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting determined the person did not commit a crime.

“We encourage all citizens to familiarize themselves with safety tips for bear encounters,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  

California

Woman arrested after newborn abandoned in park restroom

June 26, 2021 10:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service