Why is violent crime rising in Sacramento? GOP wants to pin the blame on these Democrats

Republicans charge Reps. Ami Bera and Josh Harder are a reason violent crime is rampant in Sacramento.

“Sacramento murders increase, Dems pro-crime agenda unpopular,” the National Republican Congressional Committee headline read on its “press update” recently.

But the two Democratic congressmen have nothing directly to do with policing policy in Sacramento. And while Bera’s district includes the Sacramento area, Harder represents the San Joaquin Valley. His district office is in Modesto.

Here’s how the update described the link between the two Democrats and Sacramento crime: “Police attribute the increase (in violent crime) to ‘an unprecedented strain on police resources.’

“But even though Ami Bera and Josh Harder claim to support law enforcement, they’ve voted for legislation that undermines the police.”

That, say the Republicans, means “Ami Bera and Josh Harder are liars, and California families can’t rely on them to keep them safe.”

Harder and Bera fought back.

“I do not support defunding the police.,” said Bera, who cited his support of the American Rescue Plan. The legislation was passed this spring and can help state and local governments pay for public safety activities.

Andrew Mamo, Harder’s spokesman, said “Josh has been clear from day one he is proud to stand with law enforcement and make sure our departments are fully funded.”

He noted that the congressman, who was endorsed last year by the Peace Officers Research Association of California, “brought home new funds to keep our police departments fully staffed, replace dozens of vehicles, and buy new equipment.”

Brian Marvel, the organization’s president, told The Sacramento Bee that Harder has been an “exceptional ally for law enforcement in California and across the country.”

“We do not agree with the suggestion that Rep. Harder and Rep. Bera bear responsibility for Sacramento’s increase in violent crime,“ he said.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirske, a Republican, noted that someone who’s a state senator or Assembly member could have an impact on crime because of their influence on prison policy or state law. A congressman does not have that sort of influence, he said., and praised Harder as “very approachable and contactable.”

Crime on the rise

Violent and gun-related crime is up in Sacramento. As of June 2, there were 24 homicides in the city this year, compared to 16 through the same period last year. Through May, there were at least 200 firearm-related assaults, more than a 120% increase over the first five months of 2020.

“At this time the department does not have a comment regarding that article,” said Sacramento police spokesman Karl Chen, when asked about the Republican statement.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn told The Bee in December there are several reasons for the homicide increase. He did not mention Congress or federal policy.

Gang violence remains a problem, he said, and he mentioned domestic violence incidents.

The COVID pandemic was another factor, as it meant fewer sports and school activities for younger people.

“It’s kind of like a perfect storm,” Hahn told The Sacramento Bee. “Anytime something like this goes up, there’s no one simple answer or reason why it’s going up.”

Republicans: Democrats voted to defund

The votes the GOP cites as its evidence were taken March 3. The House was debating the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would limit qualified immunity for police, ban chokeholds and implement other reforms.

It also “establishes public safety innovation grants for community-based organizations to create local commissions and task forces to help communities to re-imagine and develop concrete, just and equitable public safety approaches.”

Republicans warned the bill would impede the ability of law enforcement officials to do their job.

“Whenever the left takes control of local law enforcement, the result is predictable and catastrophic,” Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, said during the House debate.

“They act to defund the police, deliberately withhold police protection from law-abiding shopkeepers and citizens, declare sanctuaries for criminal illegal aliens, decline to charge criminals, and prevent law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves,” said McClintock, a House Judiciary Committee member.

So, he said, “We are now suffering the result: skyrocketing homicides, shootings, and other violent crimes, preying most of all upon the decent citizens of our inner cities.

California votes

The bill contained no language calling for defunding or abolishing the police. Republicans continue to insist Democrats knew what would become of the effort if it passed. Democrats say otherwise.

“Of course Josh didn’t vote to defund the police. He is very clearly working his heart out to bring new funding to our police departments,” said Mamo, Harder’s spokesman.

Bera also cited support for police. He is seeking $520,000, for instance, for improvements to the Elk Grove Police Department Communications Center.

The GOP bid to send the bill back to the committee failed on a party line 219-to-208 vote.

The House then passed the bill itself. One Republican joined 219 Democrats in voting for it.

The bill was and remains embroiled in the politics of crime. Republicans see rising crime rates as an important talking point to criticize Democrats, and charge that the House legislation would take important resources away from the police.

President Joe Biden had a response of sorts last week. He met at the White House with state and local leaders, and afterwards announced “a major crackdown to stem the flow of guns used to commit violent crimes.”

The NRCC says Bera and Harder are liable for the crime spike because they contribute to a feeling by police that lawmakers aren’t on their side.

“While law enforcement across California is vilified, Ami Bera and Josh Harder have said nothing to defend them. They’ve instead voted to make it harder for police to do their jobs,” said NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair.

Not so, countered Democrats.

“This bill restores relationships between the police and the community,” said Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island.