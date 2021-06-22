2 seriously hurt in plane crash near California airport

A small plane crashed and caught fire Tuesday while trying to land at a Southern California mountain resort airport, seriously injuring both people aboard, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 went down shortly before 1:30 p.m. a few feet from Big Bear Airport east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash site was near some cabins and trees.

Bystanders pulled two people from the plane and they were flown to trauma centers, authorities said.

“The woman was screaming that she was on fire, so I went into the corner where she was," Big Bear resident Cheryl Bennett told KCBS-TV. “A neighbor behind helped move the pilot away from the fire." The fire slightly damaged a house and a fence, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.