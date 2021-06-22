3,700-acre foothills estate with homes, air strip, huge lake for sale for $29 million

A historical 3,760-acre ranch in Calaveras County — with a 55-acre lake and a stately 4,400-square-foot home main residence — has hit the market for $29 million.

Eagle Ridge Ranch is triple the size of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, according to the official listing. Golden Gate Park is 1,017 acres.

The property is also the highest-priced residential listing in Calaveras County — by a long shot. It’s located near the town of Rail Road Flat, California, about an hour-and-a-half southeast of Sacramento.

“The entire ranch is spectacular,” said Kristina Agustin, the co-listing agent with Tiffany Kraft, with Gateway Sotheby’s International Realty, in an email to the Sacramento Bee.. “It’s a first in many respects for the area as it is an opportunity to own 3,700 acres. It is one of the most diverse ranches on the market in the Calaveras County and surrounding regions. The main lakefront home is stunning, with all the high-end amenities one should expect. The 55-acre private lake is the jewel of the ranch; boat, fish, whatever your heart desires.”

The amenities don’t end there.

“The private air strip adds another top-notch level to this ranch, in addition to multiple homes, a Boy Scout camp from the ‘40s, extensive equestrian facilities, ponds, shops, and a quintessential log cabin for an authentic mountain experience,” Agustin said. “Not to mention complete privacy in every direction the eye can see. Bald Eagles circle the lake, deer are abundant, it’s a paradise.”

There’s a saloon, too, that was outfitted with a commercial kitchen and a massive stone fireplace while replicating a barroom from the Wild West.

The raw land is diverse with thousands of acres of range and timberland, expansive horizons, deep valleys and high ridge tops, according to the listing.

It’s also rich in history. Henry Bosse, a German immigrant, homesteaded the ranch in 1884. The ranch remained in the Bosse family until 1982, when it was sold. Then, the estate was rebuilt into the the grand piece of property it is today. In 2005, the ranch was purchased for a personal recreational retreat.

The land is fabulous, and the four-bedroom, five-bath house with views of the lake is luxurious.

“High-end amenities, top-of-the-line appliances, custom detail woodwork, grand windows and soaring ceilings showcase the stunning lake views,” the listing states. “All that is expected and coveted of a luxury home is here.”

More entertainment awaits the next owner. There’s a tennis court, volleyball court, four barns and extensive equestrian facilities.

With a warehouse, a mechanic shop and tractor shop, “the property is set up to be a complete working ranch,” according to the listing.