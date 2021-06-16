Asian American woman assaulted in Southern California

Southern California authorities are investigating an attack on an Asian American woman as a possible hate crime.

A man assaulted the victim around 1 a.m. Monday as she walked to work in Culver City, a Los Angeles suburb.

The attack was recorded by security cameras and the video was released by police in an effort to identify the assailant, who fled the scene.

The Culver City Police Department said the man asked the woman for a cigarette and she said she did not have one.

“As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head causing her to fall to the ground,” a police statement said.

Firefighters treated the woman for a severe laceration of her right ear and took her to a hospital for treatment. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.