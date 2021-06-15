Sacramento County resident among ten $1.5 million vaccine lottery winners

A Sacramento resident on Tuesday was chosen as a lucky winner of California’s $1.5 million vaccine lottery prize.

In total, ten Californians, who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, were chosen as winners of the state’s vaccine lottery program during a drawing at Universal Studios in Los Angeles County. Four of the ten winners were from the Los Angeles area.

The lottery is part of a $116.5 million campaign to incentivize more Californians to get vaccinated.

The winner of the grand prize will be contacted by state officials, using the contact information they provided when obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine. The recipient will choose whether or not they want their name to be public.

So far, about 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Sacramento County, according to statewide vaccine data. Overall, about 55.6% of Californians are fully vaccinated and 10.8% are partially vaccinated.