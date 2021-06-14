See a piece of Truckee history, home in heart of downtown, selling for $1.5 million

A Queen Anne Victorian built in 1875 in Truckee, California , is for sale for $1.499 million.

The five-bedroom, two-bath home, which sits in the Brickelltown Historic District, is one of only a few surviving structures located in the early commercial district that flourished from 1870 to 1930. The home was built near the transcontinental railway line that was constructed by the Central Pacific Railroad Co. to shuttle passengers on their way to San Francisco from the East during the Wild West days.

The home has been restored, updated and modernized. The facade is beautiful, and the interior is brightly painted and sunny.

The mixed-use zoning gives the buyer options. There’s an unfinished area underneath the house that could be utilized.

“Live or rent upstairs and operate a business downstairs?” suggests the listing for the property. “Use your imagination, have fun with it. This piece of Truckee history is must-see.”

The sale is listed as contingent. The residence was on the market for less than a month at the current listed price.

Doug Flynn of Tahoe Mountain Realty is the listing agents for the home at 10230 Donner Pass Road.

The so-called Campbell House, with a beautiful facade, is entered from the front up a flight of stairs and through a glass-enclosed front porch.

There are separate entrances for the east and west side of the house, which could attract homeowners want a multigenerational living space, according to Forbes, which first wrote about the home.

The main bedroom suite comes with a kitchenette.

The home features 10-foot ceilings on the west side, with a door to access the main kitchen.

Another historical Truckee home originally listed for sale for $1 million is no longer on the market. That residence was built around 1887 and massively restored. That two-bedroom, two-bath residence at 10037 SE River Street off Old Brockway Road is near the Truckee River and across from the Chinese herb shop building.