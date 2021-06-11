A Sacramento County resident won $50,000 in California vaccine lottery

Gov. Gavin Newsom and UC Davis assistant nurse manager Claudio Alvarado selected the first 15 Californians to be awarded $50,000 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Sacramento. Today’s randomized drawing is part of California’s new $116.5 million Vax for the Win program – the largest vaccine incentive program in the nation, designed to motivate Californians to get vaccinated leading up to the state’s reopening on June 15. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

California officials named two alternate vaccine lottery winners from Monterey and Sacramento counties after officials couldn’t reach two of the winners drawn last week, a Department of Public Health spokeswoman said Friday morning.

Officials began contacting the new winners by email, text and phone calls Thursday. They’ve contacted the Monterey winner and were still trying to reach the Sacramento winner Friday morning, spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said

Officials made several attempts to reach the two original winners selected last week, Gallegos said, and notified them in “very explicit” terms of a Thursday deadline to respond or forfeit their $50,000 prize.

Officials were able to reach the other 13 winners selected in last week’s drawing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold a second drawing for 15 more $50,000 winners Friday at 10:30 a.m. in San Diego, where he will be joined by one of the winners selected last week.

Next Tuesday, the state will select its final 10 winners, who will each receive a grand prize of $1.5 million.