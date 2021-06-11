Search for missing California ferry passenger called off

Authorities on Friday night called off a sweeping air and sea search for a passenger who went overboard from a ferry off the coast of Southern California.

Crews from Los Angeles County and the U.S. Coast Guard searched Thursday night and all day Friday without success after the man was seen jumping from a boat heading from Long Beach to Santa Catalina Island.

Nearly two dozen vessels and aircraft search more than 600 square miles (1,554 square kilometers) of ocean, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The man was reported to have jumped from the Jet Cat Express around 6 p.m. Thursday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) off Long Beach, authorities said.

The high-speed catamaran is operated by Catalina Express. The company’s president, Greg Bombard, told reporters Thursday night that deckhands saw the man go overboard from the stern of the vessel.

“When they saw him hit the water, they threw a life ring over,” he said.

A crewmember said the man was seen jumping from the boat, Long Beach fire spokesperson Brian Fisk said.

His grandmother identified him on Friday as Keion Dade, 24, of Southern California.

““He did come back up," she told KTLA-TV. “He was hollering for help but the boat was going too fast. They made a circle and when they came back he was gone.”

Freeman said she didn't know why Dade would have jumped.