Newsom calls judge ‘wholly owned subsidiary’ of gun lobby as state appeals to save weapons ban

In this June 3, 2021 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference outside a restaurant in San Francisco. AP

California officials announced Thursday they are appealing a ruling by a federal judge to strike down California’s assault weapons ban.

The announcement comes nearly a week after U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez overturned California’s 30-year-old law banning assault weapons. In his ruling, Benitez compared AR-15 rifles to Swiss Army knives and described them as “good for both home and battle.” Benitez stayed his ruling for 30 days so the law remains in effect to allow time for an appeal.

Gov. Gavin Newsom excoriated Benitez at the press conference, calling him “a stone cold ideologue” and “a wholly owned subsidiary of the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association.”

Republican Gov. George Deukmejian signed California’s 1989 assault weapons ban into law following a mass shooting at a Stockton elementary school. Benitez argued the measure has not stopped other mass shootings.

Speakers at the press conference announcing the appeal, including Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, argued that’s not true. They pointed to data showing California has lower gun death rates than the country as a whole.

“That law has saved countless numbers of lives,” Breed said.

Bonta said Benitez’ ruling flies in the face of other court rulings that have upheld assault weapons bans and affirmed that such guns are more appropriate for warfare than self-defense.

“The reasoning, such as equating assault weapons to Swiss Army knives and false claims that COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than mass shootings, was shocking,” Bonta said. “In many ways, the opinion was disturbing and troubling, and a great concern, but we cannot be and we are not deterred by this ruling in California.”