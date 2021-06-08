Fast-moving grass fire burns home, prompts evacuations at Beale AFB in Yuba County

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

A fast-moving fire scorched more than 300 acres of grass and shrubs, destroyed at least one home and was threatening more Tuesday afternoon in a subdivision northeast of Wheatland, near Beale Air Force Base.

In a 2:45 p.m. Facebook post, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department warned of a “fast-moving grass fire.” Officials said the fire was north of Camp Far West Lake and Wheatland in the area of Intanko Lane. Officials said a Code Red alert for evacuation warnings were issued in YUB-E018 zone and advisories in had gone out in zones YUB-E060 and YUB-E023. Deputies in the area had gone door to door to notify residents, authorities said.

The fire was burning near populated areas of Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, Wichita Way in Wheatland. Officials said it was moving toward Beale Air Force Base and Waldo Junction.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Wheatland Community Center, 101 C St.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Beale Air Force Base officials ordered all on-base residents east of East Garryanna “must immediately evacuate to the base gym. There is a wildland fire heading directly toward that area.” Officials also closed the Vassar Lake gate to the base.

By about 3:15 p.m., the fire had burned more than 300 acres and destroyed at least one structure, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said. Multiple more were threatened, and crews were using bulldozers to try to build containment lines.

Live video from KCRA over the scene showed at least one large home fully engulfed in flames, with smoke pouring into a subdivision with hundreds of homes. Firefighters were working to stop the fire from getting past a fence line and into the more densely populated area.

The area is a mixture of dried grass with chaparral.

The Beale Air Force Base Fire Department previously said it had been planning a series of prescribed burns that would last through this week.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.



