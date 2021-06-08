See touching moment when California homeless veteran and his dog Rerun are reunited

Video captured a touching moment when a homeless Vietnam War veteran was reunited with his dog in Kettleman City, California, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Hatfield’s dog, Rerun, was returned after reaching out to the public during a news broadcast on Fox News 26.

“He’s my boy,” Hatfield told KMPH. “All I got is him. He sleeps with me. I lost him. Somebody took him.”

Deputy John Daulton has patrolled Kettleman City since the mid-90s, the television station reported. Daulton said Hatfield is a Vietnam veteran chooses to live on the streets, and anybody who’s traveled through Kettleman City has probably seen him.

“He’s the guy who’s on the corner always holding this sign and Rerun is always right next to him,” Daulton said.

A family traveling through Kettleman City thought Rerun had been abandoned. They ended up taking him on a road trip to the Sequoia Mountains, according to the sheriff’s office. The dog was tagged, and returned to Hatfield.

Hatfield said he’s lost without Rerun and hasn’t been able to eat or sleep since he went missing.

Storyful contributed to this story.