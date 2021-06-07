California

Pilot killed in small plane crash in Central California

The Associated Press

PORTERVILLE, Calif.

A pilot died Monday when a single-engine plane crashed and burned near Porterville Municipal Airport in California's Central Valley, authorities said.

The plane had taken off from the airport and went down at around 2:30 p.m. in a field near one end of the runway, authorities said.

The aircraft was incinerated.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate, identified the aircraft as a Vans RV6A. That is a small. single-passenger kit-built plane.

