Idaho police identify 4 killed in weekend crash near Marsing as California residents

Idaho State Police have identified the four people killed in a car crash Saturday near Marsing in Owyhee County.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the head-on crash on U.S. 95 south of Marsing blocked or slowed traffic for nearly three hours. The crash was reported to police at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say a Honda Civic driving north and a GMC Sierra driving south collided, though ISP did not say what caused the crash. The speed limit in that area of the highway is 65 mph.

After the crash, the GMC Sierra caught on fire. Troopers say that a witness stopped and helped three injured people get out of the pickup, which was destroyed by the fire.

All four people in the Honda Civic were killed, and on Tuesday, ISP identified them. Three were residents of Oceanside: Melissa Rojas-Carrasco, 26; Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco, 22; and a 16-year-old girl who was not identified by ISP because she was a juvenile. Juan Pablo Farias, a 22-year-old from Vacaville, was also killed in the crash.

The three people in the GMC Sierra have not been named, but ISP said they were a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Nampa, and a 20-year-old woman from Kuna. Two of them were flown to hospitals via helicopter, while one was taken via ambulance. ISP said Saturday that the injuries sustained by all three were non-life-threatening. On Tuesday, police said the three continue to recover from their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP.