California deputy shot after car chase in desert community

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot Monday after a car chase in a desert community east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting happened after deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop in the community of Yucca Valley, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department said in a statement on Twitter.

The driver refused to yield and got out of the car and ran into the desert, the statement said. The deputy was shot moments later and was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

A suspect has been arrested, the department said on its Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear who shot the deputy. The sheriff's department did not immediately return a phone and email messages seeking more details.