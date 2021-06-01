Tour stunning castle on California coast. Home of hair stylist to the stars for sale

Along California’s Central Coast, the incredible Castle Antonio, built with 50,000 hand-made bricks imported from Germany, heads to auction June 26.

“The captivating Venetian-themed interior is like a museum and flaunts professional artisanship showcased stylishly in the astonishing 20-foot-high barreled ceilings of knotless cedar and hand-sweated woodwork,” according to Elite Auctions, which is handling the no-reserve auction.

The estate, inspired by the castles of Bavaria, is owned by Anthony Morrocco, who was a top hair stylist at the world-famous Kenneth Salon in Manhattan from 1965-1970, a representative for Elite Auctions told the Sacramento Bee in an email. Morrocco’s clientele included Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Lauren Bacall, Nancy Sinatra, Mia Farrow and Audrey and Katharine Hepburn.

The property was listed in September 2020 at $3.442 million, according to realtor.com, before heading to auction. It last sold for $1.3 million in 2005.

Castle Antonio, 2743 Rodman Dr, Los Osos, provides “a stunning 40-mile panoramic view of towering cliffs, the beckoning sea, breath-taking sunsets, and the enchanting Morro Rock,” the auction listing states.

The property is framed by an alluring garden bursting with flowers and green shrubs, on .41-acre lot.

The castle is 5,290 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths. Most of the living space is on the main level, accessed from an elevator in the garage, with other levels providing room for guests and entertaining.

Among its other features are a captivating Venetian-themed interior, professional artisan work throughout, Mediterranean motifs, Morano chandeliers and glass inserts, oak-paneled walls, hand chiselsed travertine raw-stone floors with elegant inlays and marble Brazilian rainforest counters.

Re/Max Parkside Real Estate, which held the listing, described Castle Antonio as “second only to Hearst Castle on the Central Coast.”