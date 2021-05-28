Earthquake reported near middle of Lake Tahoe, preliminary magnitude of 4.2

An earthquake with a reported 4.2 magnitude shook the Tahoe area Friday morning, with the quake centered near the middle of the lake.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured the temblor, which happened at 8:25 a.m., at a magnitude of 4.4 but has since revised that to 4.2.

The earthquake occurred about five miles southeast of Dollar Point, according to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program. That is slightly north of the center of Lake Tahoe.

There were reports on social media of users feeling shaking in Carson City, about 15 miles away, and as far away as Sacramento and Tracy.

Earlier this month, a number of quakes were reported in the greater Lake Tahoe area, the largest of them at magnitude 4.7 about 11 miles northwest of Truckee, which could also be felt in the Sacramento area.

In the last 30 days, there have been 24 small tremors in total on the lake.

Authorities have not reported any damage caused by Friday’s quake.