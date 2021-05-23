Man found fatally shot in vehicle in Malibu

A man was found shot to death in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responding to a call of shots being heard Friday afternoon found the man seated in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, a statement said.

The man, described as being in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene along Pacific Coast Highway in central Malibu.

The department said there was no known motive or suspect information.