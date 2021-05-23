In lush heart of Los Gatos, Thomas Kinkade business partner’s mansion for sale: $18M

A grand mansion sitting on 10.6 acres of green trees, splendid gardens and lush, rolling lawn in the heart of Los Gatos, California, has hit the market for $18 million.

Linda and Ken Raasch — the former business partner of the self-described “Painter of Light” Thomas Kinkade — are the longtime owners of the European-style gated estate at 239 Forrester Road, according to public records.

Kinkade, who died in 2012 at the age of 54, was born in Sacramento, grew up in Placerville and graduated from El Dorado High School in 1976. Ken Raasch co-founded Kinkade’s company, Media Arts Group.

The main residence spans 10,000 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It was constructed over a seven-year period using European artisans and materials, according to the listing. The home, which offers tranquil views of the surrounding Los Gatos hills, was finished in 1989.

“This magnificent private, gated and fenced property is truly a park,” according to the listing. “Stately trees and foliage, dramatic redwoods, manicured gardens and versatile spaces for entertainment in today’s post pandemic lifestyle are all offered.”

There is a tennis and basketball court, an Italian-style garden, extensive vegetable planter boxes, sprawling lawns, a swimming pool and spa, garage space for eight cars and a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house with a full kitchen.

“The depth of the quality of materials is immediately evident throughout his stately manor,” the listing states. “Considering a family compound, there is a separate lot as part of the 10.6 acres.”

In 2013, the home was listed for $29 million, according to realtor.com.

The listing agency is the Nevis and Arizzone team at Compass.