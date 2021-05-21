See the gorgeous mountain lion, Mr. Handsome, found in San Francisco neighborhood

A 2-year-old male mountain lion found in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco Wednesday night has been released into “a more suitable location” after being treated at Oakland Zoo.

The mountain lion was unofficially named Mr Handsome by Oakland Zoo veterinarian Alex Herman. She said he was treated for parasites and received vaccinations and a microchip during his stay.

Oakland Zoo footage shows him being examined by staff, before being driven away to an unpopulated area “to continue living freely in the wild,” Herman said.

In a statement released to Storyful, Oakland Zoo said: “Long-range travel into urban neighborhoods isn’t out of the ordinary for mountain lions of this age. Mountain lions are long-ranging species known to exhibit ‘dispersing behavior’, causing them to travel long distances searching for food, good homes, and mates.”

Storyful contributed to this report.