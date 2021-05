California ‘Shutting off the water to thousands’ of Hmong is Siskiyou County’s strategy to stop pot May 26, 2021 08:00 AM

Trucking large quantities of water on certain roads in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, seen May, 2021, has recently been stopped in an attempt to curb large-scale marijuana grows. A farmer who supplies water for Hmong residents is tapped.