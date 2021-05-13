Nestled in rocky hillside, see Palm Springs home Suzanne Somers sold for $8.5 million

Actress Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel have sold their sprawling Palm Springs compound — which features a stone guest house and an outdoor amphitheater carved into the mountain — for $8.5 million, according to the New York Post.

That’s a huge drop from the original price tag of $35 million for the property, which has been on and off the market for years. It was relisted in January 2021 for $8.5 million.

“Modeled after L’oustau De Baumaniere in Provence, France, the couple combined their love of nature and elegance with the use of contrasts,” wrote TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. “Twinkling crystal chandeliers hang in rooms of natural rock and reclaimed wood — rough against smooth, hard against soft— all in perfect balance.”

The compound is comprised of five separate buildings with a total of seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and over 8,000 square feet of living space.

One of the buildings houses the master suite with a private patio, outdoor shower and two home offices. There’s a dining room that can seat 32 people, and a living room. One pavilion holds a two-room kitchen and 2,000-bottle wine cellar.

The stone guest house was designed in the 1920s by Albert Frey and features a two-room suite with walls of glass, a fireplace, hand-carved Balinese garden doors, a claw-foot tub, rock shower and meditation garden.

The grounds include a swimming pool, spa and waterfall, as well as the outdoor amphitheater that seats 50 and contains a dance floor. There are hiking trails and a natural waterfall, too.

The house is accessed via a private funicular, a golf cart, or a hillside of stone steps.

Somers, 74, took a spill down the stairs, fractured her hip and hurt her neck, according to the New York Post, which first reported on the sale.

She told the Post that the time had come to part with the home she and Hamel have owned since 1977.

“It sold because I finally let it go — emotionally, spiritually and physically,” she said. “It was not the right home anymore.”

The couple will stay in the compound while building another smaller home nearby, according to media reports. The new house will also use ecological building materials in its construction.

Somers is best known for the sitcom “Three’s Company.” She was also the spokeswoman for the Thighmaster exercise products. Hamel, 84, hosted TV game shows in the 1960s.

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty, Beverly Hills, carried the listing.